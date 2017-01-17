What Do the Blue Jackets Do with the Backup Goaltender Position?

When the Columbus Blue Jackets waived Curtis McElhinney recently, the front office officially opened the competition between Anton Forsberg and Joonas Korpisalo and decided to address head on the most glaring roster spot remaining: who is the long term backup to Sergei Bobrovsky ? McElhinney, in the last year of his contract, was waived as he was not viewed as the long term solution behind Bobrovsky. The million dollar question, now, is: who will be? The first two candidates up are the prospects from Cleveland: Anton Forsberg and Joonas Korpisalo.

