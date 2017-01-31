Tortorella would like to see more legends coach in All-Star Game

There was an unexpected change to the 2017 All-Star Game when Wayne Gretzky, the NHL's all-time leading scorer and arguably its greatest player ever, ended up coaching the Metropolitan Division team as a replacement for Columbus Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella. With Tortorella unavailable, we had a chance to see Gretzky coach two of the games best players in the All-Star game and it seemed to be a pretty big success.

