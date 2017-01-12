The Hottest and Coldest NHL Teams Rig...

The Hottest and Coldest NHL Teams Right Now

Read more: BleacherReport

The Columbus Blue Jackets flirted with history when they won 16 straight games, but since the Washington Capitals broke the spell January 5, John Tortorella's team has been a rather pedestrian 2-3-0. At the other end of the spectrum, the Vancouver Canucks racked up nine straight losses earlier this season, but a six-game post-Christmas winning streak has pulled them back into the thick of the playoff race.

