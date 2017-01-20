Skills Competition Recap: Jones shoots hard; Cam skates fast
In the Hardest Shot contest, Seth Jones was up against a different Lightning player, Victor Hedman, and beat him with his second shot: Jones was also part of the Skills Challenge Relay, where he made his second one-timer to help the Metropolitan defeat the Atlantic. Because the Atlantic reached the final shootout competition over the Metro, Sergei Bobrovsky did not get to participate in any of the contests tonight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cannon.
Add your comments below
Columbus Blue Jackets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cannon Blasts: McElhinney Waived, No More Third...
|Jan 10
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Game #50 Recap - Inexplicable (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|The Mid-Season Columbus Blue Jackets Report (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Hockey Schmockey
|1
|NHL Star Say Parents Spent His Millions (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Kevin from michigan
|1
|Columbus Awarded 2015 NHL All Star Game (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|hey hey black Albert
|1
|2013 Draft Prospect Profile #33: Chris Bigras (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Harry
|1
|$5.625 Million a year for Bob? (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Hockey Schmockey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Blue Jackets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC