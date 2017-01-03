Should The Blue Jackets Alter Logo Set To Keep Cannon Around?

Ever since I began following the Blue Jackets and joined the fandom , it's long been desired from a portion of the fanbase that the Jackets promote their alternate Cannon logo to the primary, and relegate the current primary back to secondary status. The organization, on several occasions, have pledged loyalty to the current logo set, keeping the Flag-C-Star as the team's primary and keeping the alternate Cannon design just that.

