Senators sign forward Zack Smith to four-year extension worth US$13 million

Ottawa Senators' Zack Smith celebrates his goal on Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo during first period NHL hockey action in Ottawa on, Sunday January 22, 2017.The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Zack Smith to a four-year contract extension worth US$13 million. The Senators said in a release that the extension through the 2020-21 season carries an annual average value of $3.25 million per year.

