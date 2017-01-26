Resurgent Isles entering playoff mode

Resurgent Isles entering playoff mode

"We just have to keep chugging along," veteran winger Jason Chimera said after scoring his fifth goal in seven games during Tuesday night's 4-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets in front of 11,419 fans at Downtown's Barclays Center. Josh Bailey, Nikolay Kulemin and Brock Nelson also scored, and team captain John Tavares picked up a pair of assists as New York picked up a point for the fifth straight contest and improved to 3-1 since Doug Weight replaced Jack Capuano as head coach to kick off this ongoing six-game homestand.

