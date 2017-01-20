Resilient goalie Bobrovsky leads Blue Jackets' resurgence
After a disappointing season last year, Columbus goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky leads all NHL goalies in wins and is among the leaders in goals-against average and save percentage Resilient goalie Bobrovsky leads Blue Jackets' resurgence After a disappointing season last year, Columbus goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky leads all NHL goalies in wins and is among the leaders in goals-against average and save percentage Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jHMh2o Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, left, of Russia, stops a shot against Carolina Hurricanes forward Derek Ryan as Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski defends during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.
