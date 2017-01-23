Recap: Stealing Points is Fun
In one of those games that can only be described as "neither team decided to play defense tonight and everything that was thrown at the net went in, the Blue Jackets somehow managed to claw back from a 2 goal deficit, blow a late lead, and still came out of this game with two important points, maintaining their stance in the Eastern Conference and keeping pace with the league leading Washington Capitals . I'm not going to bother diving into the nitty gritty details of this game because, frankly, there's not much fans can draw from a game like this.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cannon.
Add your comments below
Columbus Blue Jackets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cannon Blasts: McElhinney Waived, No More Third...
|Jan 10
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Game #50 Recap - Inexplicable (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|The Mid-Season Columbus Blue Jackets Report (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Hockey Schmockey
|1
|NHL Star Say Parents Spent His Millions (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Kevin from michigan
|1
|Columbus Awarded 2015 NHL All Star Game (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|hey hey black Albert
|1
|2013 Draft Prospect Profile #33: Chris Bigras (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Harry
|1
|$5.625 Million a year for Bob? (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Hockey Schmockey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Blue Jackets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC