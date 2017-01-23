Recap: Stealing Points is Fun

In one of those games that can only be described as "neither team decided to play defense tonight and everything that was thrown at the net went in, the Blue Jackets somehow managed to claw back from a 2 goal deficit, blow a late lead, and still came out of this game with two important points, maintaining their stance in the Eastern Conference and keeping pace with the league leading Washington Capitals . I'm not going to bother diving into the nitty gritty details of this game because, frankly, there's not much fans can draw from a game like this.

