Recap: Stealing Points is Fun

Recap: Stealing Points is Fun

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Cannon

In one of those games that can only be described as "neither team decided to play defense tonight and everything that was thrown at the net went in, the Blue Jackets somehow managed to claw back from a 2 goal deficit, blow a late lead, and still came out of this game with two important points, maintaining their stance in the Eastern Conference and keeping pace with the league leading Washington Capitals . I'm not going to bother diving into the nitty gritty details of this game because, frankly, there's not much fans can draw from a game like this.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cannon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Blue Jackets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cannon Blasts: McElhinney Waived, No More Third... Jan 10 They cannot kill ... 1
News Game #50 Recap - Inexplicable (Feb '15) Feb '15 They cannot kill ... 2
The Mid-Season Columbus Blue Jackets Report (Jan '15) Jan '15 Hockey Schmockey 1
News NHL Star Say Parents Spent His Millions (Nov '14) Nov '14 Kevin from michigan 1
News Columbus Awarded 2015 NHL All Star Game (Nov '13) Nov '13 hey hey black Albert 1
News 2013 Draft Prospect Profile #33: Chris Bigras (Jul '13) Jul '13 Harry 1
$5.625 Million a year for Bob? (Jul '13) Jul '13 Hockey Schmockey 1
See all Columbus Blue Jackets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Blue Jackets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,820 • Total comments across all topics: 278,204,991

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC