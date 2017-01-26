Recap: Monsters Demolish Admirals
With a little under five minutes to play in the first period, Sonny Milano fired a no-look pass towards Justin Scott who was lurking at the back door. Scott fired at the posts and was able to get the puck in the back of the net giving the Monsters the 1-0 lead over the Admirals.
