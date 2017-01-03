Rangers at Blue Jackets Preview: Back in the Saddle
New York Rangers, 27-13-1, 55 points, 3rd Metro, 3rd East @ Columbus Blue Jackets, 27-6-4, 58 points, 1st Metro, 1st East, 1st NHL 11/18/16 NYR 2 @ CBJ 4 1/7/17 NYR @ CBJ 1/31/17 CBJ @ NYR 2/13/17 NYR @ CBJ 2/26/17 CBJ @ NYR Thursday night, Columbus was thoroughly dominated by the Washington Capitals to end their 16 game winning streak. With the loss ends the chase of history, the love of ESPN and the national media, and the incessant questions about the streak.
