Panthers to pay tribute to victims of Fort Lauderdale shooting

19 hrs ago

Last week, a number of Florida Panthers players paid tribute to the victims of the mass shooting at the Fort Lauderdale airport. For Friday's home game against the New York Islanders - and for Saturday's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets as well - the hockey team will wear decals with the airport's code letters 'FLL.'

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 32,658 • Total comments across all topics: 277,903,208

