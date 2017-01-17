Nedeljkovic Becomes First Flint Firebird to Make NHL Debut

Goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic played a key role in the transition period from the Plymouth Whalers to the City of Flint in 2015. On Tuesday, Jan. 17, Nedeljkovic became the first Firebird that once played at the Dort Federal Event Center in Flint to now make his debut in the National Hockey League.

