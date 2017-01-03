Monsters Drop First Game of 2017
The Monsters fell to the Stars in game one of a back-to-back weekend series. The Stars ended their lose streak while Sonny Milano extended his goal streak to four games.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cannon.
