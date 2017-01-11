Maple Leafs get Curtis McElhinney to lighten No. 1 Andersen's load

Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Curtis McElhinney makes a save against the Boston Bruins during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game in Boston, Monday, Sept. 26, 2016.The Toronto Maple Leafs hope they've found an answer to their uncertain backup goaltender position, scooping up 33-year-old McElhinney off waivers from the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday afternoon.

