Maple Leafs get Curtis McElhinney to ...

Maple Leafs get Curtis McElhinney to lighten No. 1 Andersen's load

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Yorkton This Week & Enterprise

Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Curtis McElhinney makes a save against the Boston Bruins during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game in Boston, Monday, Sept. 26, 2016.The Toronto Maple Leafs hope they've found an answer to their uncertain backup goaltender position, scooping up 33-year-old McElhinney off waivers from the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yorkton This Week & Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Blue Jackets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cannon Blasts: McElhinney Waived, No More Third... 19 hr They cannot kill ... 1
News Game #50 Recap - Inexplicable (Feb '15) Feb '15 They cannot kill ... 2
The Mid-Season Columbus Blue Jackets Report (Jan '15) Jan '15 Hockey Schmockey 1
News NHL Star Say Parents Spent His Millions (Nov '14) Nov '14 Kevin from michigan 1
News Columbus Awarded 2015 NHL All Star Game (Nov '13) Nov '13 hey hey black Albert 1
News 2013 Draft Prospect Profile #33: Chris Bigras (Jul '13) Jul '13 Harry 1
$5.625 Million a year for Bob? (Jul '13) Jul '13 Hockey Schmockey 1
See all Columbus Blue Jackets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Blue Jackets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,677 • Total comments across all topics: 277,816,243

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC