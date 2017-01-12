Fennelly: Warmer, fuzzier, less crazy (maybe) Tortorella is winning again

Fennelly: Warmer, fuzzier, less crazy...

John Tortorella, the winner who drove the Lightning all the way to the Stanley Cup, was at Amalie Arena on Friday to honor the legacy of Marty St. Louis, whose number was retired. Tortorella brought along his hockey team, the Columbus Blue Jackets.

