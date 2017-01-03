Columbus Blue Jackets could tie NHL record with 17th win

Columbus Blue Jackets fans cheer during the during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Edmonton Oilers in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. The Blue Jackets won 3-1 extending the team's winning streak to 16 g... The Latest on the federal sentencing of Dylann Roof in the deaths of nine people at a South Carolina church : The Latest on the federal sentencing of Dylann Roof in the deaths of nine people at a South Carolina church : By SARAH SKIDMORE SELL Macy's says it is eliminating more than 10,000 jobs and plans to move forward with 68 store closures after a disappointing holiday shopping season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Atlanta.