Columbus Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson replaces Evgeni Malkin in All-Star Game
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Cam Atkinson will replace Pittsburgh Penguins injured star Evgeni Malkin on the Metropolitan Division team in this weekend's NHL All-Star Game, the league announced on Thursday. Atkinson leads the Blue Jackets in goals and points while his assists are second to Alexander Wennberg on the team.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.
Add your comments below
Columbus Blue Jackets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cannon Blasts: McElhinney Waived, No More Third...
|Jan 10
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Game #50 Recap - Inexplicable (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|The Mid-Season Columbus Blue Jackets Report (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Hockey Schmockey
|1
|NHL Star Say Parents Spent His Millions (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Kevin from michigan
|1
|Columbus Awarded 2015 NHL All Star Game (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|hey hey black Albert
|1
|2013 Draft Prospect Profile #33: Chris Bigras (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Harry
|1
|$5.625 Million a year for Bob? (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Hockey Schmockey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Blue Jackets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC