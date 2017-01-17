Cleveland Monsters shut out Rockford IceHogs, 2-0

Brad Theissen earned his first victory of the season as the Cleveland Monsters blanked the Rockford IceHogs, 2-0, in an American Hockey League game Friday at Quicken Loans Arena. Theissen, added to the roster when Joonas Korpisalo was called up to the Columbus Blue Jackets, finished with 32 saves to improve to 1-3-0.

