Cape Breton Screaming Eagles trade star forward Dubois to Armada

One day after taking home the silver medal with Team Canada at the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship, Pierre-Luc Dubois has found a new home in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. The Cape Breton Screaming Eagles traded the 18-year-old superstar to the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada on Friday, prior to the QMJHL's trade deadline.

