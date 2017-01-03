Cape Breton Screaming Eagles trade st...

Cape Breton Screaming Eagles trade star forward Dubois to Armada

One day after taking home the silver medal with Team Canada at the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship, Pierre-Luc Dubois has found a new home in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. The Cape Breton Screaming Eagles traded the 18-year-old superstar to the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada on Friday, prior to the QMJHL's trade deadline.

