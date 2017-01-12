Cannon Blasts: On Blue Jackets Goalie...

Cannon Blasts: On Blue Jackets Goalie Situation, Bob For Vezina?

This morning I was all ready to piggy back off Aaron Portzline's article on who should be the backup goalie to Sergei Bobrovsky from a couple of days ago, comparing the pros and cons of Anton Forsberg and Joonas Korpisalo to lay out a strong case for either option, but ultimately, come to a clear decision that one should stay over the other. And then, yesterday afternoon, the Columbus Blue Jackets made that decision for me, making this morning's mini-column a lot easier, as the Jackets sent Forsberg back to Cleveland and in the process recalling Markus Hannikainen from the Monsters.

