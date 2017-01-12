Cannon Blasts: On Blue Jackets Goalie Situation, Bob For Vezina?
This morning I was all ready to piggy back off Aaron Portzline's article on who should be the backup goalie to Sergei Bobrovsky from a couple of days ago, comparing the pros and cons of Anton Forsberg and Joonas Korpisalo to lay out a strong case for either option, but ultimately, come to a clear decision that one should stay over the other. And then, yesterday afternoon, the Columbus Blue Jackets made that decision for me, making this morning's mini-column a lot easier, as the Jackets sent Forsberg back to Cleveland and in the process recalling Markus Hannikainen from the Monsters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cannon.
Add your comments below
Columbus Blue Jackets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cannon Blasts: McElhinney Waived, No More Third...
|Tue
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Game #50 Recap - Inexplicable (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|The Mid-Season Columbus Blue Jackets Report (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Hockey Schmockey
|1
|NHL Star Say Parents Spent His Millions (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Kevin from michigan
|1
|Columbus Awarded 2015 NHL All Star Game (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|hey hey black Albert
|1
|2013 Draft Prospect Profile #33: Chris Bigras (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Harry
|1
|$5.625 Million a year for Bob? (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Hockey Schmockey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Blue Jackets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC