Cam Atkinson Named As All Star Replacement

16 hrs ago Read more: The Cannon

After being snubbed in the first go around, Atkinson has been chosen to replace Evgeni Malkin in Los Angeles after the Penguins forward announced that he would miss the game with a lower body injury. Cam Atkinson leads the Blue Jackets in goals scored with 24 and in points with 46 this season.

