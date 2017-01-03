Bobrovsky, Malkin, Dubnyk named 3 stars of December, Matthews month's top rookie

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, Pittsburgh Penguins centre Evgeni Malkin and Minnesota Wild goaltender Devan Dubnyk have been named the NHL's three stars for December. Bobrovsky went 12-0-0 with a 1.75 goals-against average and .939 save percentage to guide the Blue Jackets to a perfect 14-0-0 December and the top of the League standings.

