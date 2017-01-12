Blue Jackets' success renews debate o...

Blue Jackets' success renews debate over morning skates

Read more: The New Zealand Herald

After putting on skates for 27 years, Brandon Dubinsky doesn't mind not having to lace 'em up twice on game days anymore. Coach John Tortorella eyed the age-old hockey tradition of morning skates and eliminated them.

