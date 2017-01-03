Blue Jackets seeing payoff from patience with picks, trades

In the past year, Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen, top, has seen his team post the second-worst start to a NHL season in 73 years to reeling off 16 straight victories, the longest streak since the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins. Cam Atkinson, left, is poised to set career highs in goals and points while fellow forward Alexander Wennberg, right, has emerged as a top-six forward.

