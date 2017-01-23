Blue Jackets rally, then top Senators in OT
Atkinson's second goal of the game at 1:09 of overtime gave the Columbus Blue Jackets a 7-6 win over the Senators in Ottawa on Sunday. Atkinson found himself on a breakaway after a shot by Ottawa captain Erik Karlsson missed the net and went around the boards to Atkinson at center ice.
