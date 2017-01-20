Allen: NHL gets it right with 3-on-3 ...

Allen: NHL gets it right with 3-on-3 for All-Star format

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Greenfield

NHL has it right with three-on-three All-Star Game format While three-on-three still has some issues, it's the best format for this exhibition game. Check out this story on greenfield-westallisnow.com: http://usat.ly/2jLLkDz Metropolitan Division forward Cam Atkinson of the Columbus Blue Jackets celebrates with forward John Tavares of the New York Islanders and defenseman Justin Faulk of the Carolina Hurricanes after a goal against the Pacific Division.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Blue Jackets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cannon Blasts: McElhinney Waived, No More Third... Jan 10 They cannot kill ... 1
News Game #50 Recap - Inexplicable (Feb '15) Feb '15 They cannot kill ... 2
The Mid-Season Columbus Blue Jackets Report (Jan '15) Jan '15 Hockey Schmockey 1
News NHL Star Say Parents Spent His Millions (Nov '14) Nov '14 Kevin from michigan 1
News Columbus Awarded 2015 NHL All Star Game (Nov '13) Nov '13 hey hey black Albert 1
News 2013 Draft Prospect Profile #33: Chris Bigras (Jul '13) Jul '13 Harry 1
$5.625 Million a year for Bob? (Jul '13) Jul '13 Hockey Schmockey 1
See all Columbus Blue Jackets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Blue Jackets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,280 • Total comments across all topics: 278,401,499

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC