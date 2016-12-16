Werenski continues impressive rookie season in Blue Jackets' 4-2 win over Flames

Zach Werenski continued his impressive rookie season with a pair of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets extended their winning streak to eight games with a 4-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Friday night. With Columbus leading 1-0 in the first period, the 19-year-old defenceman combined with Alexander Wennberg to set up Brandon Saad at 14:22 to put the visitors ahead by two goals.

