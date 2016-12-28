Preview : Griffins at Monsters - Round 7
Tonight the Cleveland Monsters roll into Quicken Loans Arena on an eight-game point streak to go head-to-head with their divisional foe, the Grand Rapids Griffins. The Griffins are coming in hot with a four-game win streak which has put them at 1st in both the Central Division and the Western Conference.
