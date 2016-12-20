Pens Points: Columbus Crushed

After a blowout win of their own on Tuesday night, the Penguins were the ones taking the punches on Thursday at the hands of the red hot Columbus Blue Jackets , falling 7-1 and failing to gain at least a point in the standings for the first time in December. Sidney Crosby put the Pens in front less than three minutes into the game with his 23rd goal of the season but it was all Blue Jackets after that, scoring seven unanswered goals to win their eleventh in a row.

Chicago, IL

