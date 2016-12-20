NHL players becoming more adept at avoiding suspensions, fines
NHL players becoming more adept at avoiding suspensions, fines The NHL Department of Player Safety reports that both suspensions and fines are down. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2ihn1w4 Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Josh Anderson and Los Angeles Kings right wing Devin Setoguchi push the net from its moorings during the first period at Nationwide Arena.
Columbus Blue Jackets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Game #50 Recap - Inexplicable (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|The Mid-Season Columbus Blue Jackets Report (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Hockey Schmockey
|1
|NHL Star Say Parents Spent His Millions (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Kevin from michigan
|1
|Columbus Awarded 2015 NHL All Star Game (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|hey hey black Albert
|1
|2013 Draft Prospect Profile #33: Chris Bigras (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Harry
|1
|$5.625 Million a year for Bob? (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Hockey Schmockey
|1
|Blue Jackets score 4 straight goals, top Blues 4-1 (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|Bailey
|1
