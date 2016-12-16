NHL Capsules
Sam Gagner got his fifth goal in five games, Zach Werenski continued his impressive rookie season with two assists and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Friday night for their eighth straight win. Boone Jenner, Brandon Saad and Matt Calvert also scored for Columbus, which owns the NHL's best winning percentage at .750.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Columbus Blue Jackets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Game #50 Recap - Inexplicable (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|The Mid-Season Columbus Blue Jackets Report (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Hockey Schmockey
|1
|NHL Star Say Parents Spent His Millions (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Kevin from michigan
|1
|Columbus Awarded 2015 NHL All Star Game (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|hey hey black Albert
|1
|2013 Draft Prospect Profile #33: Chris Bigras (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Harry
|1
|$5.625 Million a year for Bob? (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Hockey Schmockey
|1
|Blue Jackets score 4 straight goals, top Blues 4-1 (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|Bailey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Blue Jackets Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC