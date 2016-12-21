Jackets reach 15 in row with 4-2 win, stop Wild streak at 12
Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky is congratulated by teammates Cam Atkinson , Jack Johnson , David Savard and Boone Jenner after the Blue Jackets defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-2 during an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in St. Paul, Minn. One lucky winner will receive a brand new Napoleon Gas Grill from Skoog Heating and Cooling! Simply fill out the entry form online.
Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.
Add your comments below
Columbus Blue Jackets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Game #50 Recap - Inexplicable (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|The Mid-Season Columbus Blue Jackets Report (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Hockey Schmockey
|1
|NHL Star Say Parents Spent His Millions (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Kevin from michigan
|1
|Columbus Awarded 2015 NHL All Star Game (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|hey hey black Albert
|1
|2013 Draft Prospect Profile #33: Chris Bigras (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Harry
|1
|$5.625 Million a year for Bob? (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Hockey Schmockey
|1
|Blue Jackets score 4 straight goals, top Blues 4-1 (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|Bailey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Blue Jackets Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC