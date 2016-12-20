Game Preview: Taking the Crown

Los Angles Kings at Columbus Blue Jackets Tuesday, December 20, 2016 - 7:00 EST Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio TV: Fox Sports Ohio; Radio: 97.1 WBNS FM Game Faceoff The Blue Jackets, fresh off of their second ever sweep of the western Canada road trip, return home to Columbus tonight to take on the Los Angeles Kings. Columbus enters looking to make franchise history tonight by notching their tenth straight win, a mark that has never been met before.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cannon.