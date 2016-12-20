Game Preview: Taking the Crown
Los Angles Kings at Columbus Blue Jackets Tuesday, December 20, 2016 - 7:00 EST Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio TV: Fox Sports Ohio; Radio: 97.1 WBNS FM Game Faceoff The Blue Jackets, fresh off of their second ever sweep of the western Canada road trip, return home to Columbus tonight to take on the Los Angeles Kings. Columbus enters looking to make franchise history tonight by notching their tenth straight win, a mark that has never been met before.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cannon.
Add your comments below
Columbus Blue Jackets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Game #50 Recap - Inexplicable (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|The Mid-Season Columbus Blue Jackets Report (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Hockey Schmockey
|1
|NHL Star Say Parents Spent His Millions (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Kevin from michigan
|1
|Columbus Awarded 2015 NHL All Star Game (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|hey hey black Albert
|1
|2013 Draft Prospect Profile #33: Chris Bigras (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Harry
|1
|$5.625 Million a year for Bob? (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Hockey Schmockey
|1
|Blue Jackets score 4 straight goals, top Blues 4-1 (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|Bailey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Blue Jackets Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC