Game Preview: Negative, Ghost Rider, The Pattern Is Full

Columbus Blue Jackets at Winnipeg Jets Thursday, December 29, 2016 - 8:00 EST MTS Centre, Winnipeg, Manitoba TV: Fox Sports Ohio; Radio: 97.1 WBNS FM Game Faceoff After closing out the home portion of calendar year 2016 with a win on Tuesday night, Columbus hits the road for the final two games of the year. Tonight, they put their NHL-leading 13 game winning streak to the test against the Winnipeg Jets, who are fresh off of a victory over the Chicago Blackhawks in the United Center.

