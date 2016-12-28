Elite young defensemen are adapting to NHL faster than ever
Elite young defensemen like Zach Werenski and Ivan Provorov are adapting to the NHL quicker than players from previous generations Elite young defensemen are adapting to NHL faster than ever Elite young defensemen like Zach Werenski and Ivan Provorov are adapting to the NHL quicker than players from previous generations Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2iCXxZW FILE - In a Saturday, Dec. 23, 2016 file photo, Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski works against the Montreal Canadiens during an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio. Werenski quickly followed the lead of Seth Jones and 2015 Calder Trophy winner Aaron Ekblad in adapting more quickly to the NHL than elite defensemen of previous generations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Columbus Blue Jackets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Game #50 Recap - Inexplicable (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|The Mid-Season Columbus Blue Jackets Report (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Hockey Schmockey
|1
|NHL Star Say Parents Spent His Millions (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Kevin from michigan
|1
|Columbus Awarded 2015 NHL All Star Game (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|hey hey black Albert
|1
|2013 Draft Prospect Profile #33: Chris Bigras (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Harry
|1
|$5.625 Million a year for Bob? (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Hockey Schmockey
|1
|Blue Jackets score 4 straight goals, top Blues 4-1 (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|Bailey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Blue Jackets Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC