Defending First Place

Montreal Canadiens @ Columbus Blue Jackets Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio TV: FS-OH; Radio: WBNS-FM Opponent's Blog: Eyes On The Prize The Columbus Blue Jackets are in first place right now, in case you hadn't heard. They are literally in the exact opposite spot they were at this time last season, and in a place they have never been before.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cannon.