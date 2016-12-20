Columbus defeats Montreal 2-1 for 12th win in a row
The Columbus Blue Jackets made it 12 straight wins Friday night, defeating the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 to maintain the best record in the NHL. Columbus, improved to 23-5-4 - its best start in franchise history - and has not lost since Nov. 26. Montreal, which outshot Columbus 37-24, fell to 21-9-4.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Townsman.
Add your comments below
Columbus Blue Jackets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Game #50 Recap - Inexplicable (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|The Mid-Season Columbus Blue Jackets Report (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Hockey Schmockey
|1
|NHL Star Say Parents Spent His Millions (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Kevin from michigan
|1
|Columbus Awarded 2015 NHL All Star Game (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|hey hey black Albert
|1
|2013 Draft Prospect Profile #33: Chris Bigras (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Harry
|1
|$5.625 Million a year for Bob? (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Hockey Schmockey
|1
|Blue Jackets score 4 straight goals, top Blues 4-1 (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|Bailey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Blue Jackets Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC