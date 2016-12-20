Columbus defeats Montreal 2-1 for 12th win in a row

The Columbus Blue Jackets made it 12 straight wins Friday night, defeating the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 to maintain the best record in the NHL. Columbus, improved to 23-5-4 - its best start in franchise history - and has not lost since Nov. 26. Montreal, which outshot Columbus 37-24, fell to 21-9-4.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Townsman.