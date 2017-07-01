Rebuilding Avalanche counting on unproven youth
If Duchene remains in Colorado, the Avs' blue-line in October could feature 22-year-olds Andrei Mironov, Chris Bigras and Anton Lindholm. Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen, center celebrates his goal with defensemen Nikita Zadorov, left, and Francois Beauchemin against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Denver.
