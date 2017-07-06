Friedman reviews dynamics of Duchene ...

Friedman reviews dynamics of Duchene trade situation

Matt Duchene may still be a member of the Colorado Avalanche , but a trade could still potentially be consummated later this summer. NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman outlined how that might happen as part of a Thursday afternoon discussion on Edmonton's 630 CHED when he was asked both about Duchene surprisingly still being with the Avalanche and also Tyson Barrie having been mentioned recently as possibly being a trade candidate.

