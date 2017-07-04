Dreger | I still think Matt Duchene has to go
Between all of the anticipated activity surrounding the expansion draft, the entry draft, and free agency, it's now July 4 and the long-rumored trade of the 26-year-old forward has somehow not yet materialized. NHL Insider Darren Dreger was asked about the situation during his final radio hit of the season for Montreal's TSN 690 on Tuesday morning.
Colorado Avalanche Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Avalanche loses at home to Blackhawks, ending s... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Reg
|1
|Game on: Globe hockey writers make their NHL Pl... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
|Could P.A. Parenteau be a fit with the Montreal... (Jan '14)
|Mar '14
|John
|6
|Avs move into second place in Central with win ... (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Reg
|1
|Blackhawks fall to Avalanche in overtime (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|Reg
|1
|Colorado Avalanche May Trade First Overall Pick (Jun '13)
|Jul '13
|who cares
|2
