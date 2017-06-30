Avalanche Sign Agozzino, Cannata and Warsofski

Colorado announced some depth signings late Saturday afternoon with Andrew Agozzino returning to the org after a one-year absence, goalie Joe Cannata re-signing and new defenseman David Warsofski heading over from the Penguins. Agozzino left the Avs/Rampage after an injury plagued year but returned to form with the Chicago Wolves putting up 18G/36A in 71 games.

