Would reuniting Jonathan Drouin and Nathan MacKinnon be worth the price?

The first big trade of the NHL offseason went down Wednesday afternoon when the Montreal Canadiens parted ways with top prospect Mikhail Sergachev for high-skill winger Jonathan Drouin . Now that Drouin is a Canadien, is it possible he can be reunited with his former Halifax Mooseheads centreman Nathan MacKinnon ? Instant analysis from hockey insiders such as Ray Ferraro, Bob McKenzie and Pierre McGuire suggested that Habs are likely to trade Alex Galchenyuk now more-than-ever due to the Canadiens adding another left wing to the organizational depth chart.

