Wild's preseason schedule includes Jets, Avalanche, Blues and Stars
The Wild's seven-game preseason schedule will include home games at Xcel Energy Center against the Winnipeg Jets, Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars. The Wild also will play road preseason games against those three teams, along with a game against the St. Louis Blues that is expected to be played at the Sprint Center in Kansas City on Sept.
Colorado Avalanche Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Avalanche loses at home to Blackhawks, ending s... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Reg
|1
|Game on: Globe hockey writers make their NHL Pl... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
|Could P.A. Parenteau be a fit with the Montreal... (Jan '14)
|Mar '14
|John
|6
|Avs move into second place in Central with win ... (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Reg
|1
|Blackhawks fall to Avalanche in overtime (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|Reg
|1
|Colorado Avalanche May Trade First Overall Pick (Jun '13)
|Jul '13
|who cares
|2
