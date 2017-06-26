VIDEO: Ottawa Senators select Bowers ...

VIDEO: Ottawa Senators select Bowers in NHL Draft

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Chronicle Herald

Shane Bowers, third from right, wears an Ottawa Senators jersey after being selected by the team during the first round of the NHL hockey draft in Chicago on Friday. Although Halifax Mooseheads' wunderkid Nico Hischier - originally from Naters, Switzerland - may have stolen international headlines by becoming the first Swiss-born player to go first overall, the selection of Halifax's Shane Bowers by the Ottawa Senators at No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Avalanche Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Avalanche loses at home to Blackhawks, ending s... (Dec '14) Dec '14 Reg 1
News Game on: Globe hockey writers make their NHL Pl... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Reg 1
News Could P.A. Parenteau be a fit with the Montreal... (Jan '14) Mar '14 John 6
News Avs move into second place in Central with win ... (Mar '14) Mar '14 Reg 1
News Blackhawks fall to Avalanche in overtime (Jan '14) Jan '14 Reg 1
News Colorado Avalanche May Trade First Overall Pick (Jun '13) Jul '13 who cares 2
See all Colorado Avalanche Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Avalanche Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,057 • Total comments across all topics: 282,049,713

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC