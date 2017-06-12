The 2017 NHL buyout window begins thi...

The 2017 NHL buyout window begins this week and the Avalanche would be negligent not to act

Read more: Mile High Hockey

When general manager Joe Sakic signed then-35-year-old Francois Beauchemin to a three-year, $13,500,000 free agent contract during the summer of 2015 it was a mistake. But it would be an even bigger mistake if the final year of his contract weren't bought out during the NHL's two-week window beginning this Thursday.

Chicago, IL

