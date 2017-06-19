Rangers Home Opener taking place on O...

Rangers Home Opener taking place on October 5th

12 hrs ago Read more: Blueshirt Banter

The New York Rangers will play their home opener of the 2017-18 season against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday, October 5th. The Rangers bested the Avalanche both times the teams crossed sticks during the 2016-17 season.

