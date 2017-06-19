NHL Schedule Release: 12 Games We're Most Excited About
It's now completely official-there's no time off for an Olympic break in February and All-Star Weekend is booked for Tampa on January 27 and 28. New wrinkles include a couple of preseason games in China for the Vancouver Canucks and Los Angeles Kings, a midseason jaunt to Europe for the Colorado Avalanche and Ottawa Senators and two new locations for outdoor games, in Ottawa and at the U.S. Naval Academy in Maryland. We've also got a new arena in Detroit and a brand-new team ready to launch in Las Vegas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.
Add your comments below
Colorado Avalanche Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Avalanche loses at home to Blackhawks, ending s... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Reg
|1
|Game on: Globe hockey writers make their NHL Pl... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
|Could P.A. Parenteau be a fit with the Montreal... (Jan '14)
|Mar '14
|John
|6
|Avs move into second place in Central with win ... (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Reg
|1
|Blackhawks fall to Avalanche in overtime (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|Reg
|1
|Colorado Avalanche May Trade First Overall Pick (Jun '13)
|Jul '13
|who cares
|2
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Avalanche Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC