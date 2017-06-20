NHL Draft 2017: Cale Makar, UMass com...

NHL Draft 2017: Cale Makar, UMass commit, selected fourth overall by Colorado Avalanche

One of the most talented players to enter into the UMass hockey program is making the next step in his professional career. Defenseman Cale Makar, who will head to Amherst for the 2017-18 season, was selected by the Colorado Avalanche with the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

