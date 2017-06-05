NHL Bias and You

There have been many burning hot takes in the last week about Gary Bettman and the NHL wanting Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins to walk away with their second consecutive Stanley Cup. While I can't recall anything inexcusably dreadful from the referees in the Game 7 thriller between the Penguins and Ottawa Senators, it always seemed unlikely the Sens would wind up winning that game.

